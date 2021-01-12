Bharat Biotech dispatches first consignment of Covaxin; Kolkata receives the highest doses of Covishield

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech, which has received Emergency Use Authorisation approval from the Drug Controller General of India for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, is set to dispatch it from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on January 12, in the evening, a senior official of the Airports cargo division told news agency PTI.

"Today we have received the first consignment of vaccines from Serum Institute at Hyderabad airport. We received 970 kgs of consignment (from Serum Institute)."

"Today in the evening the first consignment is going out of Hyderabad.... (it is from ) Bharat Biotech. It is going to 11 destinations," the official told reporters after receiving the first consignment of Covishield vaccines.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The vaccine programme in the country has started and the airports cargo division is gearing up to meet the demands as the city is the vaccine hub of the world, the official added.

Besides Delhi, the vaccines will be dispatched to 11 states across the country via nine more flights on January 12. The states where vaccine doses will reach today include, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, reported Times Now.

According to the report, the cities which are set to receive the vaccine doses in the day are Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Vijaywada, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Kolkata will receive the highest doses of Covishield followed by Chennai while the least shots of vaccines will reach Chandigarh.

Besides Delhi, Chennai and Ahemadabad have already received 7,08,000 and 2,76,000 doses of Oxford vaccine via GoAir and Air India flights respectively.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotechin collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, the firm had earlier said.

The mega-vaccination drive will commence from January 16 where priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers.

On January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers and administrators of all states and union territories to review the status and preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination.