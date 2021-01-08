Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to conduct phase-1 trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech on January 8 sent a proposal to DCGI seeking approval to conduct Phase 1 trial of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine. The company has received emergency approval for its two-dose coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, on January 3.

The company has tied up with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis for the novel "chimp-adenovirus" (Chimpanzee adenovirus), a single-dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

"BBV154 (intranasal COVID-19 vaccine), preclinical testing has been completed for toxicology, immunogenicity and challenge studies. These studies have been conducted in the USA and India. Phase I human clinical trials will commence during Feb-March 2021," Bharat Biotech had said.

Speaking to Business Today, Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech said that the nasal vaccine may be the best choice for India because it will be "single dose, easy to administer and super efficient".

"You put one drop 0.1 ml in one nostril and 0.1 ml in the other one. You are done. Just one dose," Ella said.

He had earlier said the company is focusing on the intranasal vaccine as the existing vaccines require two-dose intramuscular injections and a country like India needs 2.6 billion syringes and needles which may add up to pollution.

An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc., significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive, he had said.

"One drop of vaccine in each of the nostrils is sufficient," he had said.