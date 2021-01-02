Coronavirus vaccine India | Bharat Biotech successfully recruits 23,000 volunteers across India

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which is developing an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate said it has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers on January 2.

It will now look to towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of COVAXIN across multiple sites in India.

What is COVAXIN?

COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine. It is manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform and currently has a safety track record of more than 300 million doses, according to a release.

It has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Discussing this development, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech thanked all those who volunteered and participated in the trial.

"We thank all the Principle Investigators, Doctors, medical staff & the hospitals for their cooperation & support in taking the phase III trials forward in 26,000 volunteers in India," she said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the Bharat Biotech Vaccine on January 2, as per reports.