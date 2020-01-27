Beijing reports capital's first death from coronavirus

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
He died on Monday of respiratory failure.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:50 pm