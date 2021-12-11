Beating All The Odds, Sanjeevani Champions Have Steered India’s Largest Vaccination Drive

Starting in phases, India’s vaccination journey actually started in May when vaccines were open for all. But before the vaccine could reach the masses, rumours about the vaccine became the word on the street. In the fear of side effects and other misconceptions, they started resisting the jab. Public sentiment started drifting from fear of disease to the fear of vaccine. Vaccine hesitancy became the demon without horns that obstructed India’s way to 100% vaccination coverage. Launched at Attari border, Sanjeevani became a movement that has spread across the country. The campaign has impacted millions of lives by increasing vaccine awareness, encouraging people to get inoculated, and facilitating vaccine registration.

Network18 & Federal Bank’s vaccination drive, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life, took the task of educating masses about benefits of vaccine and sharing verified information to cast away misinformation and misconceptions floating around COVID-19 vaccines. Debunking the myths and spreading awareness, the campaign became the force driving vaccination in Indian hinterland hit hard by the pandemic.

By volunteering to risk their lives and coming in the forefront to help nearby communities, Sanjeevani Champions, became the backbone of the initiative. These extraordinary people came up for financial support, caregiving, and influencing people to get the jab. Shouldering the responsibility to help those in need, the volunteers have been tirelessly working their ways out to ensure people around them are taken care of and have stepped forward to encourage them to get jabbed and maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviours.

Social worker Madhukar Shelar from Nashik, for instance, went beyond the call of duty to ensure patients got food, water, and even took care of hospitalisation bills. Nashik has been one of the most seriously COVID-19 affected districts in Maharashtra. After surviving COVID-19 infection Madhukar realised the pain of the helpless and jumped on the ground with a helping hand. In these trying times, he responded to the calls for help from local people and nearby communities.

Fighting numerous rumours that were creating vaccine hesitancy, Sona Yadav, an Anganwadi worker in Indore, is another champion who ensured that adivasis in her village get vaccinated. Beating all odds, this extraordinary healthcare worker convinced people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Yashoda Devi, from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is the other inspiring Sanjeevani Champion. She is a large-hearted health supervisor who donated nutritious food to coronavirus patients so that they could recover quickly. Besides encouraging females and pregnant women around her, Yashoda has been donating a notable part of her salary for donating food.

Madhukar Shelar, Sona Yadav, and Yashoda Devi are representative of all the volunteers who have championed the fear of COVID-19 and driven the India’s largest vaccination drive. These volunteers put heart and blood to the campaign with their dilligence and passion. Their exemplary contribution has inspired many more people to join the fight against COVID-19 and hence they are champions, the real heroes of Sanjeevani.

Network18 and Federal Bank will be celebrating these Champions and the success of this consequential campaign with a four-hour telethon at 12pm on Sunday, December 12th. It will be India’s first telethon on vaccine awareness that will have dignitaries and thought leaders who will emphasis the need to get both the doses of vaccine with “Poora Tika Laga”. Details to follow, stay tuned.