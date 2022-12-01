 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 6 facts about the cancer

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

CS Venkatakrishnan said he was given an "excellent" prognosis and would continue to actively manage the bank.

(Image credit: Reuters)

Barclays Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan announced earlier this week that he has cancer. He said in a regulatory filing that he was given an "excellent" prognosis and would continue to actively manage the bank.

Venkatakrishnan was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that begins in lymphocytes or white blood cells.

Here are some facts about the condition:

1) Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is not a single disease, it has various types. These lymphomas differ when it comes to the organs they affect and how quick they spread.

2) According to Cleveland Clinic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the sixth most common cancer among men and women in the United States. It typically affects those aged 60 and above.