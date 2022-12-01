Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 6 facts about the cancer

(Image credit: Reuters)

Barclays Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan announced earlier this week that he has cancer. He said in a regulatory filing that he was given an "excellent" prognosis and would continue to actively manage the bank.

Venkatakrishnan was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that begins in lymphocytes or white blood cells.

Read: Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment, prognosis 'excellent'

Here are some facts about the condition:

1) Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is not a single disease, it has various types. These lymphomas differ when it comes to the organs they affect and how quick they spread.

2) According to Cleveland Clinic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the sixth most common cancer among men and women in the United States. It typically affects those aged 60 and above.

3) People with weakened immune systems due to medical conditions or treatments are at greater risk of developing non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

4) Symptoms of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can include lumps in the neck, armpit or groin, unintended weight loss, breathlessness and fever.

5) Prognosis in case of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma depends on several factors: the stage of the disease, whether it has spread to other body parts and the patient's overall health, among others.

6) Treatments include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy with stem cell transplant and immunotherapy, according to the National Cancer Institute in the US.