Bal Pharma launches antiviral drug Favipiravir at Rs 85/tablet

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Drug maker Bal Pharma on Monday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir in the domestic market under the brand name BALflu for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based company said its formulation would be available in tablet form with 400 mg strength.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Favipiravir is being used for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection as it inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus.

BALflu is a broad spectrum formulation which can also be used in the treatment of 53 types of influenza viruses, including seasonal strains such as ebola virus, arenavirus, bunyavirus, filovirus, west nile virus and lassa virus, Bal Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The company’s product is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with an recommended dosage of 1,800 mg on the first day, followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14, it added.

Bal Pharma Managing Director Shailesh Siroya said BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 percent and is marketed at a very affordable price of Rs 85 per tablet so as to enable the needy patients to access this drug on time.

BALflu is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug, he added.