Badgers and rabbits might have spread COVID-19 to humans, says WHO

Rabbits might have been vectors of COVID-19, says WHO experts

Officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO), who are investigating the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, have suggested that ferret badgers and rabbits might have spread the pathogen to humans.

Notably, badgers and rabbits are sold at Wuhan markets in China for consumption and investigators are still probing if those or other animals sold in the market might have spread the disease to humans. Wuhan was the first place in the world to go under complete lockdown after multiple cases of COVID-19 started being reported.

WHO officials are still preparing a list of live and dead animals that are sold legally or illegally in Wuhan, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The experts have also urged Chinese authorities to conduct widespread testing of all mink farms after several reports confirmed two-way transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and minks in Europe.

A team of WHO experts were in China to investigate the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its knees. The health watchdog just concluded its four-week trip to China and has junked all theories of the virus emerging from a laboratory.

The Wuhan wet market might have been responsible for the virus spread to humans and its role is currently being investigated. Important to note here, WHO believes that bats were not the likely vectors of the disease that has killed millions worldwide.