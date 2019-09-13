Ayushman Bharat 2.0: Cancer care gets focus, more packages in the offing

On the first anniversary of its flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat on September 23, the government is expected to come up with an expanded and streamlined version of the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat was launched in September 2018 and aimed to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families providing health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

So far, 16,000 hospitals have been empanelled and nearly 3.4 million beneficiaries have utilized the scheme.

Expanded Cancer Care

The government is expected to announce a comprehensive package of cancer treatment. A patient has to undergo various medical procedures for cancer treatment like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. But the existing packages didn't fully cover the treatments, especially drugs.

The government is planning to include all kinds of regimes for chemotherapy for various kinds of cancer under Ayushman Bharat.

The lack of standardization had been the primary problem so far in designing cancer treatment packages. For this, the National Health Authority (NHA) - the implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat has now tied up with the National Cancer Grid (NCG) to develop uniform standards for cancer care.

NCG is an initiative of the Indian government supported by Tata Trusts to create a network of cancer centers, research institutes, patient groups, and charitable institutions across India.

The expansion of cancer care ambit will be a boon for the 2.25 million Indians living with cancer, who are frequently underserved when it comes to treatment. The disease ranks as the country’s second leading cause of death, behind heart disease.

More packages

The government is also said to be planning to add over new 200 packages under Ayushman Bharat. In addition, it also promises to offer a variety of implants of better quality in orthopedics and cardiology.

The patients now may get to see what kind of implants are being used by the hospital in their surgeries