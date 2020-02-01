Apple shuts down all official stores in China over Coronavirus outbreak

Apple Inc has decided to shut down all its official stores in Mainland China until February 9. The decision was taken on February 1 as the death toll due to the Coronavirus outbreak crossed 250.

The smartphone giant will keep its online stores open, while the company monitors the situation closely. Some of its suppliers are based in the area near Wuhan which is at the centre of the outbreak. Apple has already closed one of its Wuhan stores and a few retail partners have either closed shop or reduced working hours.

As per livemint, Apple chief Tim Cook said on Tuesday that the company was working on "mitigation plans" to make up for production loss with alternate sources.

iPhone products manufacturer Foxconn has also decided to close its Chinese factories till mid-February. The Taiwanese tech giant has also allowed its local employees to delay their return after the New Year’s break.

China has been affected by the Coronavirus that has infected close to 12,000 people and killed 259 of them. It is also home to Apple’s third-largest consumer market and a considerable part of its supply chain.