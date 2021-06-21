Anthem for Mass Vaccination Campaign ‘Sanjeevani: A Shot Of Life’ Launched on International Yoga Day

In the one-of-its-kind digital initiative, the campaign anthem for India’s largest vaccination awareness drive ‘Sanjeevani: A Shot Of Life’ was launched on International Yoga Day. Anchored by Anand Narasimhan, the anthem was released by campaign ambassador Sonu Sood and composer Shankar Mahadevan in the presence of Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, and other dignitaries.

Embracing the new normal, the launch was an awe-inspiring virtual initiative to be conducted at such a grand scale. The magnificent digital event was attended by composers, lyricists, and other eminent influencers from various fields.

Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life is a CSR initiative by Federal Bank that was launched on World Health Day this year. The campaign aims to create awareness around Covid-19 vaccinations and mobilize efforts to ensure that every Indian is vaccinated. So far, the Sanjeevani Gaadi has reached out to nearly 100,000 people in Nashik, Guntur, Dakshin Kannada, Amritsar, and Indore.

Now with the catchy rhythm of “Jab apni baari aaye tika laga” (when it’s your turn, get the shot), the campaign anthem calls every Indian to get themselves vaccinated. Composed by Shankar Mahadevan along with Shivam Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Harshdeep Kaur, the anthem has been written by Taniskh Nabar.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination, the luminaries at the event reiterated the need for everyone to be vaccinated. As the country is still overcoming the second wave and preparing itself for the third wave, everyone was in unison with mass vaccination as the only way to battle the pandemic.

‘The Anthem’

By encouraging the masses to get vaccinated through various initiatives, ‘Sanjeevani’ is fortifying hope about normal life beyond COVID-19. With relatable lyrics and a captivating tune, the campaign’s anthem is sure to go viral on social media platforms. The music will grab instant attention and people will be bound to give ears to the message being conveyed. The melody will cheer people up in this gloomy time and give a positive inspiration to get themselves jabbed.

'International Yoga Day & The Anthem Launch’

The launch of the anthem coincides with International Yoga Day, as both Yoga and vaccine symbolize preventive care. Just as Yoga is considered to boost holistic health, vaccination in current times is related to a guarantee of health and well-being.

Like Yoga became a global phenomenon, ‘Sanjeevani’ targets to get national attention. Reminding people that no one is safe unless everyone is safe, the recently launched anthem attempts to reach every nook and corner of the country. It is a voice to the campaign to spread the message that vaccination is the sole solution to COVID-19. By taking the vaccination to all, the campaign will give people their magical ‘Sanjeevani’, the shot of their lives. #TikaLagayaKya