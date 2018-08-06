Angry people tend to overestimate their intelligence: Research

According to a latest psychology research published in the journal Intelligence, angry people overestimate their smartness. The two cases were performed on 528 participants who confessed to have quick temper were also observed to overestimate their intelligence.

According to the report, to test their proneness to anger, these participants were asked to rate their own intelligence on a 25 point scale and later took intelligence tests. Though associated with overestimating one’s intelligence, anger was unrelated to one’s actual level of intelligence.

"In a recent project I examined the relationship between anger and various cognitive functions. I noticed from the literature review that anger differs significantly from other negative emotions, such as sadness, anxiety or depression," said research author Marcin Zajenkowski of the University of Warsaw. She claimed that anger is more "approach oriented and associated with optimistic risk perception and generally optimistic bias”.

She added that the individuals with a high trait anger often tend to overestimate their abilities, i.e. assuming that they are smarter than they actually are.

"This part of anger is associated with narcissistic illusions. Our study examined only trait anger that is dispositional tendency to experience anger. However, future studies may explore whether temporary experience of state anger also leads to biased perception of their abilities,” she said.