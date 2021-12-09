Amid Rising Threat Of Omicron, Full Immunisation Takes Centre Stage

Not long after the country celebrated its one billionth dose, India once again has been hit by the unpredictable coronavirus in the form of Omicron. The Omicron variant of the virus has brought back the threat of lockdown and fear of restrictions around the world. Being at the nascent stage the scientists are still analysing the effect of the virus and studying the degree at which it can hit public health. Until there’s any proven result, we do not know how easily Omicron is spreading and the extent of infection.

Protection Against Omicron

While WHO and other organizations are working towards understanding the impact of the new variant, complete immunization and adherence to COVID-19 protocol is the best defense. The existing vaccines have already proven their merit by being effective against COVID-led death and severe diseases in the previous wave. Getting both the jabs, therefore, becomes a critical step towards safeguarding oneself from the newly circulating variant.

The standard COVID protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing a well-fitted mask, avoiding ill-ventilated spaces, frequent hand washing/sanitising etc still holds true. Getting inoculated is the best way to prevent infection and disease not only for an individual but also for the society. The world will not be COVID-safe till each one of us is safe. Higher immunization rate will reduce the chances of virus spread and restrict any grimsome situation like the deadly first and second wave.

Complete Immunization As A Defense

Higher the vaccination rate will lower the spread of virus and will also reduce the chances for evolution of other virus variants in the future. Even the government has fastened the speed of immunization to increase vaccination coverage in the country. Due to rampant vaccine hesitancy, people have been refusing to take the jab, which is becoming a deterrent in mass vaccination. Government and private bodies have been driving awareness campaigns to overcome the hesitation and bust the vaccine related myths through several campaigns.

India’s largest vaccination drive, Sanjeevani: A Shot of life, a Network18 and Federal Bank’s initiative, has been on the ground since April to address this hesitancy and encourage people to get inoculated. The campaign has been put into action to increase awareness by educating masses, providing reassurance, sharing stories and driving vaccine-related conversation in the rural areas. Particularly focusing on the five worstly affected Indian districts, Saneevani has been driving vaccine awareness through innovative ways like running the Sanjeevani Gaadi and introducing Sanjeevani Champions.

