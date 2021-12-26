Amid Omicron scare, Mumbai reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over six months

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 23 (Representative image)

Amid emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Mumbai on December 26 reported 922 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over six months.

The last time Mumbai recorded a per-day infection count higher than this dates back to June 4, when the city had clocked 922 cases.

The numbers released today by the health authorities mark a 21 percent jump as compared to December 25, when 757 new infections were reported.

In the period of last 24 hours, the city also reported two fatalities.

The active caseload in Mumbai has climbed to 4,295, whereas, the infection rate has soared to 2.64 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The per-day infection count in the city has surged constantly throughout the week. A total of 204 new cases were reported on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

Amid the rising caseload, the Maharashtra government on December 24 announced the imposition Section 144 of CrPC, which bars the assembly of more than five persons, from 9 pm to 6 am.

The government has also directed restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls to operate at 50 percent capacity. It further ordered that the number of attendees should not be more than 100 for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces. For open spaces, the number of attendees should be less than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is less.

Maharashtra accounts for 108 out of the 422 Omicron cases detected in the country so far. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while appealing the citizens to exercise caution and adhere to safety norms, said a lockdown would be imposed only if the per-day liquid medical oxygen demand surges to 800 metric tonnes. Tope did not specify the amount of medical oxygen being currently used per day.