Amazon, Google employees are undergoing expensive surgeries to become taller: Report

US workers of big-tech companies are shelling out thousands of dollars on leg-lengthening procedures to appear taller, according to a GQ Magazine report.

The magazine interviewed Las Vegas-based Kevin Debiparshad -- who is among the world's leading limb-lengthening surgeons.

Debiparshad runs a facility called LimbplastX Institute, which he said became busier during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got, like, 20 software engineers doing this procedure right now who are here in Vegas," he told GQ magazine. "There was a girl from PayPal. I’ve got patients from Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft. I’ve had multiple patients from Microsoft.”

Leg-lengthening procedures can cost up to a whopping $75,000. They can add up to six inches to limb length.

The procedures involve cutting the bones to be lengthened and placing screws or metal pins into them through the skin.

"Pins are placed above and below the cut in the bone," said a guide from US-based Mount Sinai hospitals. "Stitches are used to close the wound."

"A metal device is attached to the pins in the bone," they added. "It will be used later to very slowly (over months) pull the cut bone apart. This widens the space between the ends of the cut bone that will fill in with new bone."

After the desired limb length has been achieved, another surgery is done to remove the pins.

Patients face a long recovery time and there is a likelihood of bone infections, blood vessel injuries and even nerve damage.

So why do people opt for it? Achieving a better stature and improving romantic prospects are some some of the motivating factors, the GQ report said.