Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All religious places allowed to open from November 16: Maharashtra government

Wearing of a mask will be made mandatory, along with following all COVID-19 related norms.

Moneycontrol News

All religious places will be allowed across the state can be opened from November 16, the Maharastra government said, according to reports.

Wearing of a mask will be made mandatory, along with following all COVID-19 related norms and guidelines to ensure the safety of commuters.

Earlier, Indian Railways permitted teachers as well as non-teaching school staff to travel by the suburban trains in Mumbai and its metropolitan region with immediate effect, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced on November 14.

Close
(This is a developing story, please return for more updates) 
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 03:54 pm
