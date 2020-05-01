App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

There are 130 red zones, where more poignant restrictions will be enforced after May 3. Meanwhile, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in the green zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union health ministry has designated all major metropolitans as red zones after the lockdown ends on May 3. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

As a part of its action plan to effectively lift lockdown in the country, the ministry has released an exhaustive list which splits the 733 districts into red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the disease in each of these areas.

Follow latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic on our LIVE blog

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, where more poignant restrictions will be enforced after May 3. Meanwhile, there will be partial easing in orange zones (284) and liberal easing in the green zones (319).

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of red zones at 19 followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12) and Delhi (11).

In UP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura and Bareilly have been marked as no-activity zones.

Among Mumbai's suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai suburban have been designated as red zones. Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Raigad are other districts in the no-activity zone.

Click to follow all of our coverage on Coronavirus here

First Published on May 1, 2020 11:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

