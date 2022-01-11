All eligible in 15-18 age group in Lakshadweep vaccinated, says administration

Representative image

Lakshadweep has become first among the Union Territories and the states to have achieved the feat of vaccinating all those eligible in the age group of 15 to 18 years in a short span of time.

In a statement, the administration said all those eligible in the 15-18 age group in the islands were vaccinated within a week after the launch of the vaccination drive.

Administrator Praful K Patel had launched the vaccination drive on January 3 in Kavaratti as part of the nationwide campaign.

"It is remarkable that the target of 3,492 children was achieved within a week after the launch of vaccination drives through various awareness campaigns conducted in schools and mobilisation drives in all the 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep," the administration said.

Earlier, Lakshadweep became the first among Union Territories and states to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and age group above 18 years. It said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided an adequate quantity of Covaxin doses for facilitating the vaccination of children and for administering the booster doses.

The administration said it has also started providing booster doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and citizens above 60 years of age from January 10 as per the guidelines of ICMR.