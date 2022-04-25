English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Alembic arm Aleor Dermaceuticals gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis treatment foam

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent, Alembic said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    Source: Shutterstock

    Source: Shutterstock

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its wholly-owned arm, Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Clobetasol Propionate foam indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis.

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent, Alembic said in a regulatory filing.

    The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Olux Foam, 0.05 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

    The company said Clobetasol Propionate foam is a corticosteroid indicated for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis of the scalp and mild to moderate plaque psoriasis of non-scalp regions of the body excluding the face and intertriginous areas in patients 12 years and older.

    Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent had an estimated market size of USD 10 million for 12 months ended December 2021.

    Close
    The company said it has so far received total 165 ANDA approvals (141 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Aleor Dermaceuticals #Business #Health #USFDA
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 01:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.