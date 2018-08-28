Air pollution can 'significantly' reduce intelligence: Study

Air pollution can significantly impede intelligence, revealing that the impact of toxic air to society is far more significant than the impact on physical health.

According to a new study conducted by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, high pollution levels can reduce cognitive ability which was revealed by huge drops is test scores, with the average impact equivalent to having lost a year of the person’s education.

“Polluted air can cause everyone to reduce their level of education by one year, which is huge,” said a member of the research team, Xi Chen at Yale School of Public Health in the US.

“But we know the effect is worse for the elderly, especially those over 64, and for men, and for those with low education. If we calculate (the loss) for those, it may be a few years of education.”

The damage was far more significant in older people, as the study found that people aged 64 and above could suffer serious consequences when exposed to unsafe air.

“We usually make the most critical financial decisions in old age,” Chen said.

The latest study conducted by researchers Xi Chen, Xin Zhang and Xiaobo Zhang analysed arithmetic and language tests conducted on more than 20,000 people across China between 2010 and 2014. They found that the longer people were exposed to polluted air, the higher was the damage in intelligence, with language ability getting more impeded than the mathematical ability.

Also, the damage incurred was more prevalent in men than women, which the scientists concluded could be because of how the brain functions differently for both genders.

Prior to this study, the psychological effects of toxic air were relatively unknown, even though air pollution is accountable for more than seven million premature deaths, each year.