Air India refuses to airlift Andhra techie stranded in Wuhan

Software engineer Annem Jyothi, a native of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool city, was not allowed to board the Air India flights that airlifted Indians since she was running a temperature. The 20-year-old was not allowed to board the flights that was rescuing trapped Indians in China’s Wuhan district to safety.

Due to be married on February 18, Jyothi has pleaded the Government of India to consider flying her out of Wuhan – the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to a report by The News Minute, the techie was a trainee at an optoelectronics company in Wuhan and was supposed to leave for India along with her colleagues.

One of her colleagues, also from Andhra Pradesh, was also denied permission to board the flights. There are reportedly about 10 Indians awaiting safe passage to India at the moment.



@EOIBeijing @MEAIndia pls help in bringing back these two persons, they are alone pic.twitter.com/1R6h0jAuxW

— jayasankar (@jayasankar21) February 1, 2020

In the social media message that has gone viral, the young techie can be heard imploring to be saved. Explaining her predicament in her appeal to the government, she says she was denied passage to India on either Air India flights – one that took off with 324 Indians on board on February 1 and one that flew 323 Indians on February 2 – because she was running high temperature.

However, according to the Andhra techie having fever (37.5 degrees), medicos in China could neither deny nor establish if she was affected by coronavirus.

Also Read: Third case of novel Coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

Jyothi further said, while she was fine now, she pleaded with Chinese officials to let her undergo tests that could rule out chances of a coronavirus infection so that she could board the second flight, but they refused to help.