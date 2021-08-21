AIIMS' Dr Subrata Sinha on the most common type of brain cancer: symptoms, treatment and the latest research

The world over, 308, 102 new cases of cancer of the brain or central nervous system were reported in 2020. The science on brain cancer treatment is improving every day. Targeted therapy and ways to overcome drug resistance to chemotherapy are among the key research areas in recent years.

Subrata Sinha, dean (research), and professor and head of the departments of biochemistry and laboratory medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, and his team have been doing research on brain tumours.

A former director of the National Brain Research Center (NBRC), Manesar, his research spans the molecular biology of glioma (a type of brain cancer), the genetics of dyslexia, and recombinant antibody technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

In an interview he spoke about the glioblastoma (grade IV or most severe glioma) symptoms that one should look out for, and the treatments that are available. Edited excerpts:

How many types of brain tumour are there?

Brain tumours are of many types. Commonest are gliomas – tumours arising from the supporting cells of the brain. Next common are meningiomas, tumours of the covering of the brain (also called meninges).

Is brain tumour related to age?

Like other cancers, most brain tumours, example, glioma occur mainly occur in older people.

However, some brain tumours are also more common in children and young adults, as compared to other solid tumours (but less common than blood-associated malignancies). This is a relative figure. In absolute terms, they are still uncommon.

Are there any gender-specific studies?

There are many gender-specific studies on brain tumours. While the statistics shown are for overall brain tumours, it is also clear that the incidence of glioma (especially glioblastoma, or high-grade glioma), is more in males than females and males respond poorly (to treatment). Our recent research has shown that the altered molecular pathways in male and female glioblastoma clearly differ. This can then be a basis for personalised therapy related to gender. This is, however, still at an experimental level, and does not influence regular glioma therapy.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer, typically seen in older adults. Temozolomide is the current chemotherapy drug used by oncologists, but resistance to this drug is increasing at a rapid rate. Could you tell us about the treatment of this brain cancer.

The standard therapy of glioblastoma is surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

The effectiveness of surgical resection (surgically cutting and removing part of the organ) is very important for effective management. It is sometimes hampered by the location of the tumour, which may make it near-impossible to remove completely. (The tumour could be close) to vital structures in the brain, which may cause harm if they are damaged, for example, close to the regions that control breathing, blood pressure, etc. Often it is difficult to determine the margins between tumour and normal tissue because the tumour invades the normal tissue, blurring the margins.

This is followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

Radiation is used along with surgery and chemotherapy. The basic issue is targeting the tumour and not harming the normal tissue.

(For) chemotherapy, Temozolomide remains the drug that is most used in glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain tumour. However, there are other drugs that are used as well.

Carmustine is another cytotoxic drug, that is used. (Cytotoxic drugs kill cancer cells.)

A recombinant antibody Bevacizumab is often used as a second-line drug. It prevents the tumour from growing new blood vessels and thus starves and cuts off oxygen supply to the tumour. (Recombinant antibody are antibodies made in a lab; and second-line treatment is a fallback option when the first treatment fails or works inadequately.)

Another drug is Lomustine, sometimes used along with Bevacizumab.

What is the targeted therapy for glioma? And what is the latest research on drug resistance?

Recent work deals with targeted therapy of glioblastoma, that could ‘target’ the cell signalling pathways that go into overdrive and push the cancer cells to grow, divide and also invade the surrounding tissue. Some of these pathways may make the cells resistant to cell death due to oxygen and glucose starvation, etc. (Cell signalling is how the body's cells talk to each other and their environment; it is crucial to all cellular activity.)

Targeted therapy of glioma is still at the clinical trial stage and has yet to have the reproducibility of effects required for being considered ‘standard therapy’.

Resistance continues to be an issue in glioblastoma, more so than in other tumours. This is the reason that after great efforts, the increase in median survival in glioblastoma has at best been incremental.

Many chemotherapies, example, targeting specific pathways are at the clinical trial stage.

A lot of recent research is related to the molecular classification of tumours, where, in addition to looking at the tumour section under a microscope, the molecular aberrations also form a part of the classification. This helps understand tumour behaviour better and eventually have therapy to address the molecular aberrations.

What are the early symptoms of glioblastoma that one should look out for?

The symptoms are mainly related to pressure effects because the head (cranium) is a closed cavity: persistent headache, vomiting (which may be difficult to control and projectile in nature).

Neurological symptoms, example, seizures (fits) which may be local or generalized. Also loss of function of a region of the body. Difficulty in seeing (example, blurred vision or double vision).

Many of these symptoms overlap with common symptoms with innocuous causes. However, persistent symptoms should not be ignored.

Can it be detected early? Is it curable if detected early?

We do not have any laboratory biomarker for screening of these cancers. However, one has to be alert for symptoms, especially those that persist.

There are many types of brain tumours. Most types are either curable, or experience a significant increase in life expectancy if detected early. These include a very high percentage of meningioma, lower grades of glioma and many childhood brain cancers.

A recent development is the use of molecular markers for further assessing brain tumours. Several tumours with favourable molecular markers have better outcomes, and also better response to treatment based on these markers.

Is there any scientific evidence that it may be prevented? Can diet a play a role in the prevention of brain tumours?

As of now, there is no scientific evidence that we can prevent the formation of tumours.

So far there is no scientific evidence for dietary intervention in preventing brain cancer.

What is the main area of your research in brain tumours?

Breaking resistance to chemotherapy by using a combination of drugs.

This is being done initially with already approved/prototype drugs which may help in getting approval for further use of drugs. We have shown that a combination of 2 Deoxy Glucose and cisplatin has synergistic effectiveness against glioma cells. Many tumours are subject to low oxygen (hypoxia) because they outgrow the regular blood supply, and the fast growing glioblastoma is one of the most hypoxic tumours. Hypoxia also results in chemo-resistance. This combination also abrogates the chemoresistance to hypoxia. Our strategies are also directed to abrogate hypoxia-induced chemoresistance. The drug combinations we have identified also affect cancer stem cells.

We are also using the recent genome-editing technologies to target the critical oncogenes in cell lines to identify newer targets for therapy.

A novel oncogene FAT1 is being studied, and we have found a role for this gene in worsening the behaviour of the tumour in a low-oxygen environment, as is commonly seen in tumours.

How common is brain cancer in India? Is there any gender specific study on brain cancer?

Globally, the statistics are maintained by the IARC – International Agency for Research on Cancer, a UN-affiliated agency.

Incidence (new cases per year): 308,102; deaths, 251,329.

Worldwide new cases per year: 3.9/100,000 in males, 3.0/100,000 in females

There are more cases in males. Males respond less well to therapy.

These statistics are for all brain, central nervous tumours combined.

Could you tell us more about targeted therapy?

Targeted therapy: treat based on the specific molecular changes seen in glioma. Example, the Notch pathway, Epidermal Growth Factor receptor pathway, etc. To understand the behaviour of tumours better, molecular analysis of tumours is now recommended for all glioma immediately after surgery (WHO Guidelines). The molecular markers help us understand the tumours better, and also the best possible treatment for these tumours.

Similar approaches are being tried for other brain tumours.

Are there any gender associated molecular pathways in tumours?

Our recent research has shown that the altered molecular pathways in male and female glioblastoma clearly differ. This can then be a basis for personalised therapy related to gender. This is, however, still at an experimental level, and does not influence regular glioma therapy.

What are the known risk factors for brain cancer? Is mobile phone a risk for developing brain cancer?

Very clear unequivocal risk factors for brain tumours are yet to be identified.

Do our genes or the family's medical history play a role in this?