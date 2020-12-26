Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Representative image

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from priority groups in the city who have not yet registered themselves with health workers carrying out house- to-house survey or at urban health centres (UHCs) can get themselves registered on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

The civic body has begun the registration process for healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those under 50 who are suffering from comorbid conditions, an official release stated.

People from these priority groups who have not yet registered themselves with health workers can approach their nearest UHCs carrying their identity cards such as driving licence, PAN card, or voters' ID etc, it was stated.

"They can also get themselves registered on the AMC website www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in. This facility is only for citizens who have yet registered themselves with health workers or at UHCs," the release said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Gujarat government had earlier said it has already identified around 3.9 lakh healthcare workers as the first priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, which includes 2.71 government doctors, nurses, lab technicians and Class 3 and 4 employees.

The list also includes 1.25 doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in COVID-19 duty.

The police, home guards and others engaged indirectly in COVID-19 treatment and services will be given the second priority, state Health Minister Nitin Patel had said earlier.

A survey has been undertaken to identify priority groups comprising people above the age of 50 and those below 50 years suffering from various diseases.