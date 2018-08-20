New study reveals declining health parameters among schoolchildren

A recent study that covered 15,000 children from 25 schools across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Delhi has revealed that 68 percent children have below par stamina.

According to Times of India, the study was conducted using globally accepted tools and proven technology. It screened children between five and 17 years of age, who were found to have low stamina, inferior muscle strength, body composition and musculoskeletal fitness.

As per these parameters, boys did better in comparison to girls. Around 79 percent of girls were found to be at potential risk of cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases.

However, the only positive result from the result was that 59 percent of the girls were found healthy in terms of Body Mass Index (BMI).

"Poor fitness in childhood is actually linked to 26 diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity and many more," said Dr Arbinder Singal, an expert urologist and paediatrician who participated in medical survey.

Navi Mumbai that has large open spaces has numerous schools coming up, where fitness of every child should be given top priority, experts noted. Doctors suggested that NMMC make fitness test mandatory in all schools.

Dr Nitin Shah, a senior paediatrician from Hinduja Hospital said that the study revealed a larger picture where a child's fitness in metropolitan cities could be impacted negatively due to lifestyle changes, low nutrition diet and lack of exercise. He added that the situation may be similar across the country.