you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A cigarette a day can keep coronavirus away? French researchers test if nicotine can prevent COVID-19

The research echoed similar findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month that suggested that 12.6 percent of 1,000 people infected in China were smokers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tobacco (Representative Image)
According to a new research in France, nicotine could protect people from contracting the novel coronavirus. Trials are planned to test whether the substance can help prevent or treat the deadly infection, reported Livemint.

Researchers at a top Paris hospital examined 482 Covid-19 patients, of which 139 people exhibited mild symptoms. They found that a low number of them smoked. Interestingly, around 35 percent of France's general population smokes and tobacco is the number one killer in the country, with an estimated 75,000 deaths per year linked to smoking.

"Among these patients, only five percent were smokers," said Zahir Amoura, the study's co-author and a professor of internal medicine.

"Nicotine could adhere to cell receptors, therefore blocking the virus from entering cells and spreading in the body," said neurobiologist Jean-Pierre Changeux, who also co-authored the study.

The research echoed similar findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month that suggested that 12.6 percent of 1,000 people infected in China were smokers. The figure is much lower than the number of regular smokers in China's general population of about 26 per cent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The researchers are awaiting approval from health authorities in France to carry out further clinical trials.

They plan to use nicotine patches on health workers at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris — where the initial research was conducted — to see if it protects them against contracting the virus.

France is one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus in Europe, with more than 21,000 deaths and over 155,000 reported infections.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #nicotine #tobacco

