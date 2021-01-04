82-year-old dialysis patient Brian Pincker first to get Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in UK

Image Source: NHS

The United Kingdom has begun rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, four days after it gave the nod to the jab.

Brian Pincker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, was the first person to receive the dose by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital.

According to the Associated Press, Pincker said he was very pleased to receive the dose and was looking forward to celebrating his 49th anniversary with his wife Shirley.

On December 2, the UK became the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. It has since then been rolling out the doses to healthcare workers nursing home residents and staff.

Now with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine also in use, it will strengthen the UK's fight against the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In comparison to the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca's shots are cheaper and easier to store.

How does the UK plan to distribute the doses?

For now, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days so authorities can watch out for any adverse reactions.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), the UK also plans to launch hundreds of new vaccination sites at both hospitals as well as local doctors' offices.

The UK is in the middle of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new infections a day over the past six days.

On January 3, the country reported another 54,990 cases and 454 virus-related deaths to take its confirmed pandemic death toll total to 75,024.

India, too, had on January 3 granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine along with that for Bharat Biotech.

--With inputs from Associated Press