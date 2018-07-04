App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

81 notices to various establishments in east Delhi for mosquito-breeding conditions

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on July 3 said inspections were carried out at 500 establishments, including various offices, institutions and metro stations.

Representative image
Representative image

At least 81 notices and five challans were issued to various establishments, including government offices and educational institutions in east Delhi today after mosquito-breeding conditions were detected in their premises, the area's civic body said.

At least 81 notices and five challans were issued after inspection at various places, where mosquito-breeding was found, the civic body said in a statement.

At least 81 notices and five challans were issued after inspection at various places, where mosquito-breeding was found, the civic body said in a statement.

According to a municipal report released yesterday, at least six fresh cases of malaria have been reported during the past week in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this season to 46.

Thirty dengue cases have also been reported till June 30.

Nine cases of malaria have been recorded in east Delhi, the report stated.

EDMC is divided into Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) Zones, an span a total of 64 wards.

According to the civic report, domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito-breeding in 42,547 households in the city till June 30.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

