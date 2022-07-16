8 facts about BA.5, the 'worst version' of coronavirus so far

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be far from over. A new variant, believed to be the most infectious so far, is causing a surge in cases globally.

BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Here are eight facts you need to know about it:

1) BA.5 has been found to escape immunity afforded by vaccinations as well as previous infections.

2) Some experts say it is the "worst version of the virus" the world has seen. "It takes immune escape, already extensive, to the next level, and, as a function of that, enhanced transmissibility," Eric Topol, professor at Scripps Research, an American medical research facility, told CNN.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

3) Along with BA.4, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving "waves of cases and hospitalization around the world," World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

4) However, it has been observed that countries are not seeing a jump in admissions to intensive care units.

5) The BA.5 sub-variant causes cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose and fatigue -- symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus strains detected previously.

6) BA.4 and BA.5 now account for over 50 percent new cases in the United States, according to Yale Medicine.

7) The World Health Organization has said that all sub variants of Omicron are "variants of concern". "We are looking at severity. We have not seen increased severity signal of BA.5," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, said.

8) Experts say BA.5 is unlikely to be the final COVID-19 variant. "It is highly probable that additional Omicron variants will emerge,” Kei Sato, a Tokyo-based virologist was quoted as saying by Nature journal.