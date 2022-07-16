8 facts about BA.5, the 'worst version' of coronavirus so far

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be far from over. A new variant, believed to be the most infectious so far, is causing a surge in cases globally.
BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Here are eight facts you need to know about it:
1) BA.5 has been found to escape immunity afforded by vaccinations as well as previous infections.
2) Some experts say it is the "worst version of the virus" the world has seen. "It takes immune escape, already extensive, to the next level, and, as a function of that, enhanced transmissibility," Eric Topol, professor at Scripps Research, an American medical research facility, told CNN.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
3) Along with BA.4, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving "waves of cases and hospitalization around the world," World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
4) However, it has been observed that countries are not seeing a jump in admissions to intensive care units.
5) The BA.5 sub-variant causes cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose and fatigue -- symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus strains detected previously.
6) BA.4 and BA.5 now account for over 50 percent new cases in the United States, according to Yale Medicine.
7) The World Health Organization has said that all sub variants of Omicron are "variants of concern". "We are looking at severity. We have not seen increased severity signal of BA.5," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, said.
8) Experts say BA.5 is unlikely to be the final COVID-19 variant. "It is highly probable that additional Omicron variants will emerge,” Kei Sato, a Tokyo-based virologist was quoted as saying by Nature journal.