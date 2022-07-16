English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    8 facts about BA.5, the 'worst version' of coronavirus so far

    BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. What makes it different from previous coronavirus strains.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Along with BA.4, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving

    Along with BA.4, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving "waves of cases and hospitalization around the world”, the WHO has said.

    The coronavirus pandemic seems to be far from over. A new variant, believed to be the most infectious so far, is causing a surge in cases globally.

    BA.5, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, was detected earlier in July. Here are eight facts you need to know about it:

    1) BA.5 has been found to escape immunity afforded by vaccinations as well as previous infections.

    2) Some experts say it is the "worst version of the virus" the world has seen. "It takes immune escape, already extensive, to the next level, and, as a function of that, enhanced transmissibility," Eric Topol, professor at Scripps Research, an American medical research facility, told CNN.

    3) Along with BA.4, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving "waves of cases and hospitalization around the world," World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

    Close

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    View more
    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    4) However, it has been observed that countries are not seeing a jump in admissions to intensive care units.

    5) The BA.5 sub-variant causes cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose and fatigue -- symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus strains detected previously.

    6) BA.4 and BA.5 now account for over 50 percent new cases in the United States, according to Yale Medicine.

    7) The World Health Organization has said that all sub variants of Omicron are "variants of concern". "We are looking at severity. We have not seen increased severity signal of BA.5," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, said.

    8) Experts say BA.5 is unlikely to be the final COVID-19 variant. "It is highly probable that additional Omicron variants will emerge,” Kei Sato, a Tokyo-based virologist was quoted as saying by Nature journal.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Omicron
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.