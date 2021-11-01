78% of eligible population got 1st COVID vaccine dose, 38% got both, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 per cent of India’s eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both the shots.

Describing it as an extraordinary feat, he said India is rapidly progressing on the path to defeating the virus.

According to Union health ministry data updated on Monday at 7 am, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 106.31 crore.

"An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!” Mandaviya tweeted.

India’s COVID-19 case tally increased by 12,514 in a day to reach 3,42,85,814 on Monday, while 251 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 4,58,437.

