MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

65 cases of Norovirus reported till October 31 in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha      

A total of 65 cases of Norovirus have been reported till October 31 in the country, of which 54 were from Wayanad and 11 from Alappuzha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
It is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. This animal-borne disease causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. This animal-borne disease causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. (Image: News18 Creative)

A total of 65 cases of Norovirus have been reported till October 31 in the country, of which 54 were from Wayanad and 11 from Alappuzha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

On action taken by the government to contain Norovirus, she said a multi-disciplinary Central team was deputed when the information about this outbreak was received from Kerala to help district authorities in investigating and containing the outbreak.

Laboratory support was provided by NIV Alappuzha (ICMR) for diagnosing the outbreak by testing stool and blood samples. In accordance with technical advice provided, the state government initiated several measures, the Union Minister said.

Besides surveillance to detect cases, super-chlorination of all water sources, including wells and tanks in the college campus, was undertaken. Wells around the college were also chlorinated and health education was provided to the college inmates, staff, and teachers, Pawar said.
PTI
Tags: #Norovirus
first published: Dec 7, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.