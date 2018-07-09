54 malaria, 33 cases reported in Delhi this season

On April 10, a Bengaluru based doctor accused the carrier staffs to have manhandled him and offloaded him from the aircraft when he complained about mosquitoes on board the flight. IndiGo, however, said that was offloaded from the flight for 'unruly' behaviour, alleging that Rai became 'aggressive' and used 'threatening language' before his concerns regarding mosquitoes on board could have been addressed.

At least eight fresh cases of malaria have been reported in the first week of July in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the national capital this season to 54, according to a municipal report released today. Of the 54 malaria cases, eight were reported this month, 25 in June, 17 in May, one each in April and March, and two in February.

Only three fresh cases of dengue, another vector-borne disease, were reported in the city between July 1 and July 7.

Of the total 33 dengue cases this season, three were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June, according to the report released by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the entire city.

Three fresh cases of chikungunya have been reported in the first week of July, taking its total this season to 16.

"Both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue," a senior doctor at a government-run hospital said.

"But people must take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes. Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection-carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito-nets should be used at home," she said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13. The report said domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito-breeding in 47,213 households in the city till July 7.

It said 53,137 legal notices have been served for various violations and "3,970 prosecutions have been initiated".

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on June 28 had directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector-control measures.

He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.

According to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year of whom five were not residents of the national capital, they died here.

Overall, the vector-borne disease has affected 9,271 people in the city last year.

The official toll maintained by Delhi municipal authorities till December 26 last year stood at four, even though some hospitals reported a few more deaths due to dengue.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city last year on August 1 when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndrome at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Three more deaths were reported in October by SDMC.

The number of malaria and chikungunya cases reported last year stood at 1,142 and 940 respectively.