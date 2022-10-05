5 things Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath does daily for a healthier lifestyle

Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath.

Nithin Kamath's Zerodha has been in focus for pushing its employees to be healthier. The stock broker's boss himself frequently tweets about the steps he takes for better health.

Recently, a Twitter user asked him to list three positive changes he had made in his routine, so that others could also find inspiration to do the same.

First, Kamath said was disengaging from devices at least two hours before sleeping. The Zerodha CEO said he also practices Yoga Nidra (sleeping consciously) or meditates for 10 minutes before going to bed.

He also sets daily activity targets for himself and consumes protein to keep feeling full for long.

Fasting for 12 hours also forms a part of his routine.



— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 5, 2022

Kamath tries to motivate his employees to stay fit too. In August, he announced a fitness challenge for Zerodha employees, that would allow them to win upto Rs 10 lakh for accomplishing activity targets.

Kamath said the challenge would involve burning at least 350 calories a day. But the goal could vary. On the company's fitness trackers, there will be an option to set daily targets, he said.

"Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over the next year gets one month's salary as a bonus," Nithin Kamath said.

Before that, in April, Zerodha had announced incentives for employees for losing weight. The announcement had to backlash on social media. Many argued how that the initiative was discriminatory and could lead to the body-shaming.

Kamath then provided an explanation saying, his idea had been to "nudge everyone to move, adding that sedentary lifestyles were as injurious as smoking.