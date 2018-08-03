4 fad diets that can be harmful for you

Fad diets have become a rage across the world with those wishing to lose or gain weight, pushing the envelope, so much so that they end up believing whatever surfaces on the internet, irrespective of how crazy it sounds. Health experts suggest that fad diets can be harmful as they deprive the body of balanced nutrition and encourage people to starve leading to stress, headache, sleeplessness and lack of concentration. People tend to blindly follow regimens like the baby food diet and forget about their body’s nutritional requirements. Here are 4 popular diets that started out as a trend, but do not provide proper nutrition: