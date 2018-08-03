4 fad diets that can be harmful for you

Health experts suggest that fad diets can be harmful as they deprive the body of balanced nutrition that can lead to stress, headache, sleeplessness and lack of concentration. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Fad diets have become a rage across the world with those wishing to lose or gain weight, pushing the envelope, so much so that they end up believing whatever surfaces on the internet, irrespective of how crazy it sounds. Health experts suggest that fad diets can be harmful as they deprive the body of balanced nutrition and encourage people to starve leading to stress, headache, sleeplessness and lack of concentration. People tend to blindly follow regimens like the baby food diet and forget about their body’s nutritional requirements. Here are 4 popular diets that started out as a trend, but do not provide proper nutrition: 2/5 Ketogenic Diet: At present, this is one of the most popular diets and YouTubers to Instagrammers are posting before and after photos of their weight loss. Under this diet, the body uses ketone bodies generated from fat as a source of fuel instead of glucose. This can make you lose weight, but also give rise to hypoglcemia, hypercholesterolemia, high uric acid levels, kidney stones, etc. 3/5 Detox Diet: Don’t go on a guilt trip, if you over-indulged in a party the previous night. You can compensate by eating only fruits or soup the following day, as per this diet. But, it will land you in a fix. Going on a detox diet can lead to acidity, headaches and fatigue, even if it is followed for just a day. If continued for long, it can deprive you of important nutrition. 4/5 Raw Food Diet: In this diet, all you need to do is chew on raw food. However, in many cases cooking enhances the nutrients available in food. People who follow this diet miss out on nutrients available in cooked food. 5/5 Gluten Free Diet: People whose staple has been gluten based for years are suddenly doing away with it. They lose weight but the effect doesn’t stay for long. Once you stop this diet, your flab returns. Nutrition deprivation can be quite harmful and one must meet a dietician before following any internet fad. First Published on Aug 3, 2018 01:27 pm