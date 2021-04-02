4.5% COVID-19 cases are re-infections: ICMR study

As many as 8.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in India by 8.00 am on April 2. [Representative image]

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found COVID-19 re-infection among 4.5 percent of those who had already been infected by the disease earlier.

The study, published in Cambridge University’s Epidemiology and Infection journal, was conducted on 1,300 people for epidemiological understanding of COVID-19 re-infections and to assess its impact on India.

The findings of the study, published on March 26, came at a time when India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The study’s authors, including ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, have also expressed concern at a time when vaccination is being rolled to all citizens above the age of 45.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“A working epidemiological case definition of SARS CoV-2 re-infection is important to strengthen surveillance. The present investigation contributes to this goal and records re-infection in 4.5 percent of SARS CoV-2 infected individuals in India,” the study noted.

The authors of the study said that COVID-19 re-infections were an “emerging concern”.

“Re-infection with SARS CoV-2 was defined as two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test. Thirty-eight of the 58 eligible patients could be contacted with twelve (31.6 percent) being healthcare workers,” the authors added.

As of April 1, India had reported 1.22 crore COVID-19 cases. Of these 1.14 crore patients had recovered. The death toll had reached 1.62 lakh and the number of ‘active’ cases across the country stood at 5.84 lakh.

As many as 8.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in India by 8.00 am on April 2. This included 36.71 lakh doses administered on April 1.