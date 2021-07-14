4.1% of cancer cases reported worldwide in 2020 linked to alcohol use: Lancet study

Cancer cells move and divide rapidly. (Image by the US National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

Alcohol use was one of the significant causes of cancer in 2020, a new Global Burden of Cancer study published on July 13, 2021 in The Lancet Oncology, a highly regarded peer-reviewed science journal, has found.

The GLOBOCAN 2020 data released in May 2021 showed that a total of 19.3 million (193 lakh) new cases of cancer were reported worldwide in 2020. According to the new study published in Lancet Oncology, alcohol was a key factor in over 7.41 lakh or 4.1% of the cancer cases reported in 2020.

According to the study, the incidence of alcohol-linked cancer was higher among males (5.68 lakh of the 7.41 lakh new cases were males) than females. Alcohol use was most commonly associated with esophageal cancer (cancer of the food pipe, around 1.9 lakh cases), liver cancer (over 1.5 lakh) and breast cancer (98,300).

Heavy drinking (more than 60 grams of alcohol per day) and risky drinking (20-60 grams per day) accounted for 3.46 lakh and 2.92 lakh, respectively, of the 7.41 lakh new cases. However, even 10 grams per day of alcohol contributed 41,300 cases, according to the study.

"Heavier drinking patterns contributed most to the global burden of alcohol-attributable cancers, but we estimate that light to moderate drinking of the equivalent of around one or two alcoholic drinks per day was accountable for more than 100000 (1 lakh) cases of cancer in 2020," Harriet Rumgay et al wrote in the research study.

In addition to data from the GLOBOCAN 2020 report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer or IARC and the Continuous Update Project by the World Cancer Research Fund's or WCRF, the researchers said they used "2010 alcohol consumption estimates from the Global Information System on Alcohol and Health (assuming a 10-year latency period between alcohol consumption and cancer diagnosis)".

Their main motivation, the researchers added, was to push for better policies and interventions around alcohol use, to reduce its burden on health. One of the ways to increase awareness, they wrote, could be to have cancer warnings on alcohol packaging - similar to what we see on tobacco products.

The researchers said that while the link between alcohol use and cancer has been known for some time, what keeps shifting is patterns around alcohol use. They added that while per capita consumption of alcohol has dropped in many European countries, it is on the rise in Asian countries, such as China, India, and Vietnam, and in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa."