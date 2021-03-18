English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

30 new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi, highest this year

The caseload in the area, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
File image (Image: AP)

File image (Image: AP)

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 30 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day spike since September, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the area, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

On September 11, 2020, Dharavi had reported 33 new cases.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

As cases surged since last month, it recorded 21 new infections two days ago.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai
first published: Mar 18, 2021 07:05 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.