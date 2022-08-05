English
    3 more die of Japanese encephalitis in Assam; death toll now 60

    The new deaths were reported from Tinsukia, Dima Hasao and Darrang. The state also reported six fresh cases, taking the tally to 345.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
    Three more people died of Japanese encephalitis in Assam on Friday, as per an official bulletin. With these deaths, the toll increased to 60 since July 1, as per the National Health Mission's state unit.

    Among fresh cases are two detected in Morigaon and one each in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dima Hasao and Kamrup. All districts, except South Salmara and Karbi Anglong, have been affected by the deadly disease.

    Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection spread through mosquito bites. The virus is found in pigs and birds, and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.
    Aug 5, 2022
