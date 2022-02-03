297 districts in India reported over 10 % COVID positivity rate, down from 406 districts a week before

Kerala is the only one out of eight states with more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases witnessing a surge in new cases of COVID infection and an increase in positivity rate while pandemic seems to be shrinking in 34 states, senior government authorities said on February 3.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry, in a press briefing on COVID status in the country, highlighted that India is witnessing a consistent decrease in daily new cases in the last 14 days while the number of daily active cases is also decreasing rapidly.

In the week ending February 2, there are 297 districts in India reporting COVID test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, down from January 26 when there were 406 districts in India. During the same period the number of districting reporting 5-10 per cent test positivity rate meanwhile has increased from 145 to 169.

In this period, the number of districts reporting under 5 per cent case positivity rate has also increased from 183 to 268.

As per the details shared, there are 12 states with active COVID cases between 10,000 to 50,000 active cases while 16 others have less than 10,000 active infections.

Agarwal highlighted 34 states in the country are now reporting a decline both in daily new cases and positivity rate while 2 states-Kerala and Mizoram- are recording an increase in both fresh cases and positivity.

He also stressed that there are 15,33,921 active cases in the country today while India may have recorded a peak of 3,47,254 cases, during the ongoing COVID wave, on January 21, which was lesser than the previous peak of 4,14,188, registered in May, 2021.

On the vaccination front too, the country is doing well, said Agarwal adding that more than 167.88 crore total doses have been administered so far which include 1.45 crore precaution doses that were started for the vulnerable population groups on January 10 this year.

Nearly 65 per cent of the 15–17-year-olds, vaccination for whom, began on January 3, have also received at least one jabs of COVID vaccine, showed the data.