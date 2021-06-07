28,252 Black Fungus infections in India; Maharashtra, Gujarat account for 42% of cases
Of the total 28,252 Black Fungus cases reported in India, 86 percent were detected in COVID-19 recovered patients; another 62.3 percent have a history of diabetes.
June 07, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
There are 28,252 recorded Mucormycosis cases in India at present. Black fungus infections have been reported across 28 states and union territories (UTs), with Maharashtra and Gujarat being the worst affected, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on June 7.
Of the total 28,252 Black Fungus cases reported in India, 86 percent were detected in COVID-19 recovered patients (people with COVID-19 history); another 62.3 percent have a history of diabetes, the Union health minister said.
Notably, Mucormycosis is more prevalent in COVID-19 patients with high diabetes, whose immune response has weakened due to overintake of steroids.
At present, Maharashtra is the state worst affected by the Black Fungus outbreak, with 6,339 reported Mucormycosis cases, followed by Gujarat with 5,486 cases, the minister informed after chairing the 28th high-level meeting on the country’s coronavirus situation.
Speaking about India’s COVID-19 vaccination status at the conference, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said the country took 141 days to administer 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is among the highest in the world, coming second only to the United States, where this feat was achieved in only 134 days.
He added: “India is also one of the world’s fastest countries in terms of the number of doses administered so far. Out of 88.7 crore people who have been administered at least one dose globally, India accounts for 17.9 crore, which is 20.2 percent of the global coverage.”Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here