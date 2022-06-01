23,000 Indian medical students from Chinese varsities at govt mercy for two years now

More than 23,000 Indian medical students in Chinese universities are in a dilemma as they are unable to do practicals offline, without which their degree certificates will have no validity in India.

Many Chinese medical colleges are conducting practicals online but they are not recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in India.

Many of the aggrieved students and their parents have been demanding government intervention. The students are holding protests at Jantar Mantar, NMC office and writing letters to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, seeking assistance.

They are demanding clinical and practical training in India till they can return to China after COVID-related restrictions.

Shahroz Khan Sherry, a final-year medical student at the Nantong Medical University of China, says medical colleges are conducting practicals online but they would be futile as they are not recognised by the NMC.

“We have been away from the college for over 850 days. Classes and practicals are conducted online but the NMC clearly mentions that offline practicals and clinical training in medical universities are a must. Hence, we want government intervention,” Sherry said.

One way out

When a students’ delegation met NMC officials, they told the students that the commission was aware of the situation and was working on a solution.

One of the suggestions from NMC officials was a transfer to a third country.

Many universities and colleges abroad allow this, though with conditions attached.

“Seeking a medical university transfer during the middle of an international MBBS programme, though, has its own share of problems,” said a student who attended the meeting.

A complicated process

Rachita Kurmi, a third-year medical student from Shandong University, China, who has taken a transfer to Sechenov University, Moscow, Russia, said it’s an arduous process and will lead to another year’s delay.

“Universities in China are conducting practicals online and I know that it doesn’t have NMC approval. Therefore, I decided to get myself transferred to a university in Russia,” said Rachita.

“The transfer is only possible and feasible for a handful of students. Imagine over 23,000 students getting transferred, it is not possible,” she said.

Kerala puts the ball in NMC’s court

The Director of Health Science (DHS) under the Kerala government has expressed its willingness to provide these students the required clinical practice in Kerala hospitals.

“We are ready to accommodate these students from China for clinical practice but we need permission from the Travancore Medical Council as well as the Kerala government,” a letter from DHS, Kerala, to the Foreign Medical Graduates’ Parents Association said.

Snehal PS, a fifth-year student in Qiqihar University, China, said the approvals from universities have been submitted to the DHS and also to the Kerala Chief Minister but they hadn't received a confirmation.

“Even if Travancore Medical Council accepts our application, they can’t do much as they need permission from the NMC, which they don’t have. The ultimate solution can come only from the central government,” Snehal added.

NMC’s provisions regarding online practicals

The NMC has released FAQs on screening test regulations 2002, highlighting the need for practical clinical training for medical students studying abroad.

“Foreign medical graduates are allowed to undergo online classes for only theoretical subjects, supplemented by offline practicals and clinical training in medical universities and its affiliated hospitals during the course of MBBS. They are also required to furnish certificates of successful completion for the same,” the NMC document reads.

The NMC had also allowed foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship (due to COVID-19) to complete the remaining part of the trainning in India, subject to the condition that such candidates must have cleared FMGE (screening test), which is mandatory for Indian students with foreign medical qualification to practice medicine in India.

A response from NMC on this report is awaited.