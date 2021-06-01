2-DG | DRDO shares directions to administer the drug to COVID-19 patients
DRDO stated that the medicine can be given to Covid patients under the care and prescription of doctors.
June 01, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
The DCGI has granted permission for the emergency use of 2-DG drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. (Image: Screenshot/@rajnathsingh)
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 1 released directions for the use of 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug for COVID-19 patients. DRDO stated that the medicine can be given to Covid patients under the care and prescription of doctors.
"The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference. For all queries regarding #2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com," DRDO tweeted.
Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's has priced the anti-COVID 19 drug 2-DG, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Rs 990 a sachet. The medicine will be provided at a discount to government hospitals, the Centre and state governments. The drug will be launched commercially in mid-June.
- The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of Covid patients in the hospital settings.
- 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for maximum duration up to 10 days.
- Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.
- 2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.
- Patients/Attendants looking to procure 2DG medicine should email their requirement to 2DG@drreddys.com. The email ID is of Dr. Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad.
The drug was launched last month by the Ministry of Defence. It is developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a DRDO lab, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s. During clinical trials, the drug helped in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduced supplemental oxygen dependence.
The first batch of the anti-viral drug was released on May 17 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for the emergency use of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients.
