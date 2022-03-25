181.24 crore COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15 years above: Govt

Representative Image

Against the estimated population of 101.3 crore beneficiaries aged 15 years and above, a total of 181.24 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country as on March 21, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a total of 9.71 crore first doses of the vaccines were administered in January, while 2.22 crore first doses were administered in February "as most of the target beneficiaries are already covered”.

He was responding to a question on whether the Centre has noted a decrease in the number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccines in the last few weeks and whether it is on course to achieve the target to fully inoculate all adults by the year-end.

Of the estimated population of 101.3 crore, 96.81 crore (96 per cent) beneficiaries have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, 82.09 crore (81 per cent) have been administered both the doses and 2.17 crore have received the precaution dose, Mandaviya said.

He added that adequate Covid vaccine doses are made available to the states and Union territories to vaccinate all the eligible beneficiaries with the first, the second and the precaution doses.

The "Har Ghar Dastak Teekakaran Abhiyan" was launched, under which the beneficiaries who missed out on the first dose and those due for the second dose are identified and vaccinated through a house-to-house activity, the minister informed.

The Centre has been regularly reviewing the vaccination coverage and has issued multiple advisories to the states to cover the eligible beneficiaries with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose, he said.