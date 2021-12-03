18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive; genome sequencing for Omicron underway: Govt

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise,” he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.