MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive; genome sequencing for Omicron underway: Govt

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Mansukh Mandaviya said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI
December 03, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise,” he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Lok Sabha #mansukh mandaviya #Omicron #Omicron variant #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 3, 2021 04:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.