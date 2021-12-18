MARKET NEWS

English
16 students of Navi Mumbai school test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related fatality on Friday

PTI
December 18, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
[Image: Shutterstock]

Sixteen students of a school at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a local COVID Care Centre, a civic official said on December 18. They are students of Classes 8 to 11, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) official said.

"The father of one of the students had returned from Qatar on December 9. The man, who resides with his family at Gothivali in Ghansoli, had tested negative for the COVID-19 infection. However, when his family members were tested, his son, a Class 11 student of the school, was found infected," he said. After this, the process to test all the students in the school - Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha - began, and so far, 16 were found positive, he added.

"Till now, 811 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday," the official said. The infected students are undergoing treatment at the facility in Vashi, he said.

Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related fatality on Friday. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,66,508 and death toll reached 16,363.

Daily cases recorded in the city rose for the fifth straight day. On Thursday, Mumbai had logged 279 new cases and two deaths. As many as 51,266 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai during the day, which raised the tally of tests to 1,30,86,030.
