1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 5.10%

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175.

Delhi had recorded 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. The health bulletin for that day was released on Saturday morning. The national capital on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, and the positivity rate had stood at 4.62 per cent.

A total of 29,775 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Friday, as per the latest health bulletin. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The number of patients under home-isolation is 4,044 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

There are 9,586 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 154 (1.61 per cent) of them are occupied, it added.