14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
Zika can be transmitted through mosquito bite of the Aedes species of mosquitoes, through sex, and from a pregnant woman to her baby. It is also very likely to be transmittable through blood transfusion, but this is not confirme. (Image: Zika Foundation)

Zika can be transmitted through mosquito bite of the Aedes species of mosquitoes, through sex, and from a pregnant woman to her baby. It is also very likely to be transmittable through blood transfusion, but this is not confirme. (Image: Zika Foundation)

Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases. Following this, the State has been put on alert.

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday.

Also Read: Zika Virus: How it spreads, health risks, treatment & other FAQs – All you need to know

Hers was the first case of the virus in the State. Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, the 13 were found to be positive for Zika, according to the State government.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika.

Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).
