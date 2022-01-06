MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

125 passengers on charter flight from Italy test positive for COVID in Amritsar

Officials said there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the Amritsar airport at around 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
Representational image.

A total of 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive when tested on arrival, government officials said on Thursday.

Since Italy is one of the "at risk" countries according to the Union Health Ministry, all eligible passengers — 160 in this case — were tested for COVID-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive, they mentioned.

Out of total 179 passengers, 19 were children or infant so they were exempt from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they said.

The charter flight between Milan in Italy and Amritsar in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways, they mentioned.
Tags: #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 6, 2022 04:22 pm

