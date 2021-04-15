MARKET NEWS

114 more die from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as state reports highest single-day spike of 22,439 cases

This is the second day in a row when the state has reported a record daily increase in the COVID numbers. On Wednesday, 20,510 cases had surfaced in the state.

PTI
April 15, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, its record daily infection numbers since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to an official.

The infection has killed 9,480 people in the state, which has reported 7,66,360 cases so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the second day in a row when the state has reported a record daily increase in the COVID numbers. On Wednesday, 20,510 cases had surfaced in the state.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

It was last year in September when the state had witnessed 113 deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

"In the past 24 hours, 22,439 fresh cases were reported while 4,222 people were discharged," Prasad said, adding that the state currently has 1,29,848 active cases.

As many as 6,27,032 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added.

On Wednesday, 2.06 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.75 crore, Prasad said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Apr 15, 2021 05:29 pm

